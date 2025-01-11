India Art Fair to host 118 exhibitors in its 'biggest edition yet' from Feb 6

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The 16th edition of India Art Fair will return to the NSIC Exhibition Grounds from February 6 with the participation of 118 exhibitors, 24 of which will be joining for the first time, alongside major regional and international art institutions, making it "the biggest edition of the art event yet".

Hosted in partnership with BMW India, India Art Fair will feature 24 new exhibitors, including six new design studios in its expanded Design section.

Besides showcasing the finest of South Asian art alongside major contemporary international artists and collectible design by pioneering studios, the fair will host talks, workshops and performances, creating space for direct engagement with artists, designers and arts specialists.

“Our programme of commissions will see the city come alive with curated projects that put both local and international artists at the centre, and showcase the global reach of the fair. The quality of the work on view at the fair and across the city is testament to our long-standing commitment to shine a light on Delhi as a global arts hub, which is only possible thanks to the support of our artists, exhibitors and partners," Jaya Asokan, fair director, said in a statement.

Some of the Indian galleries participating in the India Art Fair include Chawla Art Gallery, Aicon, Ashivita's, Archer Art Gallery, Akar Prakar, Chatterjee & Lal, Gallery Veda, Gallery Espace, Nature Morte, Vadehra Art Gallery, Exhibit 320, DAG, Emami Art, and Anant Art Gallery.

It will feature modernist and contemporary artists such as Ram Kumar, FN Souza, SH Raza, MF Husain, Manjunath Kamath, Sagarika Sundaram, Mithu Sen, Ramesh Mario Nithyendran, and Ayesha Sultana.

Fourteen international galleries at the fair will showcase renowned South Asian and diaspora artists, including Huma Bhabha, Anish Kapoor, Khadim Ali, Affan Baghpati, Shubha Taparia and Kingsley Gunatillake, alongside internationally acclaimed artists such as Ai Weiwei, Marina Abramović and Shirazeh Houshiary and Ugo Rondinone.

Seven exhibitors in the Platform section will showcase the rich artistic heritage of South Asia through the works of contemporary masters of traditional arts, with presentations spanning art forms from across the region.

An expanded Design section will showcase limited edition and hand-made collectible design by 11 pioneering studios, and a special showcase will feature seven emerging Indian designers, including Vikram Goyal, Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Gunjan Gupta, Studio Renn, DeMuro Das, Jaipur Rugs, and Nolwa Studio.

Beyond gallery presentations, the fair will see the installation of new commissions and large-scale outdoor projects led by artists, including Claire Fontaine's LED installation that is rooted in South Asia, drawing deeply from the languages, cultural dimensions, and lived experiences of India, installed across multiple locations in New Delhi.

The section will also feature an interactive installation by Asim Waqif, which challenges audiences to rethink materiality and urban decay, apart from Mohd Intiyaz's 'Dar Badar', an emotionally charged sculptural piece rooted in his childhood experiences, delving into themes of discrimination, resilience, and the universal struggle for belonging.

Supported by JSW and curated by independent researcher and curator Shaleen Wadhwana, the Talks Programme, entitled 'Growing Focus', will examine the increasing prominence of South Asia in global contemporary art, design, and culture. Covering key issues from a variety of institutional, market, philanthropic, infrastructural and creative perspectives, the series aims to foster dialogue and exchange across its discussions.

Highlights of the Talks Programme include conversations by artists and curators, including Gulammohammed Sheikh, Gayatri Sinha, Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Azu Nwagbogu, Manuel Rabate, Nancy Adajania, Anoushka Mirchandani, Jasmine Wahi, and Thukral & Tagra.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the fair's official learning partner to support inclusivity and learning programs. KNMA will curate and facilitate the entire Learning Space, offering dynamic workshops and programming designed to engage visitors of all ages and abilities.

The multidisciplinary modern and contemporary art festival will come to an end on February 9. PTI MAH RB