India Art Fair's contemporary art and design edition to debut in Mumbai in November 2025

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The contemporary art and design edition of India Art Fair will make its debut in Mumbai next year, announced the organisation on Thursday. The India Art Fair Contemporary, which will take place at Jio World Garden from November 13-16, 2025, is expected to showcase selection of about 70 exhibitors ranging from galleries, institutions, design studios and patron-supported booths from India and across the globe.

Led by India Art Fair Delhi's director Jaya Asokan, the IAF Contemporary will mark the next step for the local cultural scene, "bringing the highest calibre of international art and design to its engaged audiences".

"We are thrilled to bring a fresh contemporary art and design fair to the thriving cultural scene of Mumbai, home to many of our long-term exhibitors, partners, patrons and visitors. The appetite for art in India has grown significantly over recent years, and this is the perfect time to launch a bold new fair focussing on the contemporary moment," Asokan said in a statement.

Taking an innovative approach in its layout, the fair will break down boundaries between art and design, presenting all booths in a single space to promote cross-disciplinary and cross-regional collaboration.

It will exhibit artwork of the leading artists and put a spotlight on the cutting-edge art practices from South Asia and the wider world.

Besides single gallery presentations, the fair will also invite artist-led initiatives, large-scale works, collaborative presentations by Indian and international galleries, and patron-supported booths to ensure the widest possible range of works on view.

The fair will place a special curatorial focus on artists and designers from the greater South Asian, African and South American regions, and encourage new connections among diverse contemporary practices.

The organisers said that an advisory committee will select the participants, "prioritising ultra-contemporary practices from South Asia and international names rarely shown in India".

"...with the aim of bringing a fresh offering to Mumbai’s growing collector base, stimulating the market potential of innovative practices and further cementing South Asia’s important position in the global contemporary art market," they said.

Alongside booth presentations, the IAF Contemporary will present institution-led programming elements as part of dynamic public, VIP and collectors' programmes that further celebrate Mumbai's rich homegrown arts and cultural scenes beyond the fairgrounds.

The applications for the inaugural edition of IAF Contemporary will open later this year.