India, Asia key to future of world and church: Vatican official

Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) The future of the world and the church passes through India and Asia and their people, a senior Vatican representative said on Wednesday.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai received a delegation of Vatican representatives led by Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the substitute for the Secretariat of State at the Vatican and the third highest-ranking official in the holy Catholic church, at the Raj Bhavan near here.

The delegation, including cardinal-designates Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad and Rolandas Makrickas, is in Goa to participate in the decennial exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Archbishop Parra said that in this moment of the world, it is "necessary to reinforce dialogue and invest in communication amongst us (communities)." The authorities and the church must make efforts to talk to each other and that is the best way to bring the people and the country together, he said.

Referring to cardinal-designate Archbishop Koovakad, he said, "We are happy that the Holy Father (Pope) has India in his heart. He has Asia in his heart. We know the future of the world and the future of church pass through India, pass through Asia and these people." Talking about his visit to the exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier, the Archbishop said he felt touched with the experience of how the government is working together with the church (to hold the event).

"Probably eight million people will be visiting the relics of St Francis Xavier this year. People are working very hard and together with the church," he said.

"I bring to you the blessing and greetings of Pope Francis. When I met him, he allowed me to greet you and the church and the government," he added.

Goa Governor Pillai hailed the role of church in the education sector.

"I studied in a Christian school in Kerala. I can say Kerala is a cent per cent literate state in India mostly due to missionaries and Christian schools in Kerala that helped achieved this goal," he said.

Pillai said it was an auspicious moment in his life and the history of the Goa Raj Bhavan as they welcome the distinguished nine-member delegation from the Vatican.

"I am delighted to say that I have invited this delegation of high-ranking personalities from Rome, providing the people of Goa with the opportunity to celebrate this prestigious moment," the governor said. PTI RPS GK