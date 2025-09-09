India asks its citizens to defer travel to Nepal until situation stabilises

New Delhi: In the wake of unrest in Nepal, India on Tuesday asked its citizens to defer travel to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises.

Issuing an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Indian citizens presently in Nepal to avoid going out on the streets and to exercise all due caution.

"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA said.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests sparked by a ban on social media, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

Though the Nepal government on Monday night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption while demanding accountability for the death of 19 people in police action against protesters.

The MEA advised Indian nationals to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

"In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers:977 – 980 860 2881; 977 – 981 032 6134," it said.

India has said it was deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during the protests in Nepal and expressed the hope that the issues would be resolved through peaceful means.

Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday amid the anti-government protests.