India asks its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Libya

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) India on Tuesday issued an advisory asking its nationals to "avoid non-essential travel" to Libya, in a partial modification of its 2016 advisory imposing ban on the Indian nationals travelling to the African country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian nationals in Libya are advised to "exercise caution" and "avoid inter-province travel by road" and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tripoli.

"In partial modification of MEA's Press Release dated 23 May 2016 imposing ban on Indian nationals traveling to Libya and in response to our assessment of the prevailing security situation in Libya, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Libya," it said.

The Indian nationals in Libya are advised to "exercise caution, avoid inter-province travel by road and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tripoli at emergency phone number: +218943992046".

In its May 23, 2016 statement, the MEA had said that "in view of prevailing security situation in Libya, security threats and challenges to lives of Indian nationals in Libya, the Government of India has decided to impose travel ban on Indian nationals planning to travel to Libya irrespective of the purpose".

All immigration authorities have been notified in this respect, it had said.

"Indian nationals may please take note of the travel ban for compliance. The travel ban is effective from 3 May, 2016 till further orders," the 2016 statement said. PTI KND AS AS