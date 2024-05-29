National

India assumes chair of Colombo Process for 2024-26

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India has become chair of regional grouping Colombo Process for the first time since its inception in 2003.

The Colombo Process is a regional consultative forum comprising 12 member states of Asia.

"Promoting safe, orderly and legal migration. India assumed the Chair of Colombo Process for 2024-26, for the first time since its inception," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Colombo Process is a Regional Consultative Process of migrant worker origin countries from South and SE Asia. It serves as a forum for exchange of best practices on overseas employment," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK

