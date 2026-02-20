India assumes IONS Chairmanship after 16 years

Visakhapatnam, Feb 20 (PTI) India has assumed the Chairmanship of the IONS from the Royal Thai Navy after a gap of 16 years, a top official said on Friday.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is a voluntary initiative aimed at increasing maritime cooperation among navies of littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region.

India assumed the role during the 9th Conclave of Chiefs held here, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as Chair of IONS at the conclave, which brought together Chiefs of Navies and Heads of Maritime Security Agencies from 33 countries, including members, observers and other Indian Ocean littoral nations.

Participation in the conclave spanned countries from the Atlantic to the Pacific, reflecting expanding alignment among navies committed to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Eastern Naval Command said that India had earlier held the inaugural Chairmanship from 2008 to 2010 and is returning to the helm after 16 years, as the forum has evolved into a central platform for professional maritime cooperation.

Vice Admiral Sobti said India is prepared to take on greater responsibility to ensure peace, stability and security in maritime spaces as it assumes the leadership of the forum.

He noted that maritime challenges are shared across nations and require enhanced interoperability, structured communication mechanisms and coordinated responses among navies of the Indian Ocean Region.

Key developments include the launch of an upgraded IONS website aimed at improving usability, institutional continuity and secure engagement among member navies, said an official press release from the ENC.

The Philippines was inducted as an Observer, while Oman joined the IONS Working Group on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, expanding the forum's cooperative framework, it said.

India also outlined initiatives planned during its tenure, including conduct of the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX) and continued deployment of IOS SAGAR to member countries with participation of personnel from IONS navies and maritime security agencies onboard, the ENC said.

IONS provides an open and inclusive forum for discussion on regionally relevant maritime issues and seeks to promote the flow of information among naval professionals to foster common understanding and cooperative solutions.

It currently comprises 25 member navies and nine observer nations and has evolved into a credible multilateral framework promoting trust, transparency and practical collaboration.

The Chairmanship rotates among member countries for a two-year term and includes one Conclave of Chiefs and one Preparatory Workshop during each cycle.

Activities under IONS are conducted through three Working Groups, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, Maritime Security, and Information Sharing and Interoperability.

These groups focus on disaster response coordination, addressing piracy and maritime threats, and enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness through structured information-sharing mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy Rob de Wit said the Indian Ocean Region is vital for the Dutch and wider European economies and expressed gratitude to India for hosting the IONS Conclave of Chiefs.

He emphasised that multilateral platforms like IONS are essential to discuss shared maritime challenges and ensure security and stability, saying such cooperation would foster long-term peace and economic prosperity.

Referring to piracy, he said while incidents off the "Horn of Africa" have declined, emerging hotspots remain a concern.

Sharing operational experience among navies would strengthen collective counter-piracy efforts, he added. PTI MS GDK SA