India at turning point in history: Nagaland Guv

Kohima, Dec 11 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday said that India is at a turning point in history as the country pole-vaults into the future confident of its capabilities.

Advertisment

Addressing a programme in the Raj Bhavan, he said India is the fifth largest economy in the world at present and will become the third largest by 2027 as its GDP is expected to cross USD 5 trillion.

The country is poised to be a USD 30 trillion economy with all the attributes of a developed nation by 2047, he claimed.

The governor said that there has been a massive expansion in social and economic infrastructure through various policies and schemes of the government over the last few years.

Advertisment

He said India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years and it accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the world's total young population.

This is an enormous opportunity, likely to last till 2047, he said.

The governor called upon vice-chancellors of universities and heads of other educational institutions who were present at the function to motivate students to participate in the nation-building process.

A panel discussion on "Thriving and Sustainable Economy" was also held as a part of the programme. PTI NBS NBS SOM