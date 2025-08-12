India, Australia hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India and Australia on Tuesday held talks focusing on developments relating to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and security of outer space.

The discussions took place at a meeting of India-Australia bilateral dialogue on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control.

"The two sides discussed developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI in military domain and multilateral export control regimes," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the MEA.

The Australian side was led by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. PTI MPB ZMN