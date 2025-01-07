India-Bangladesh border fencing work going on peacefully in Malda: BSF

Petrapole (WB) Jan 7 (PTI) The BSF on Tuesday said that fencing work at the border between India and Bangladesh in Malda district was going on in a peaceful manner.

BSF South Bengal DIG Nilotpal Kumar Pandey said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) had raised an objection over the matter.

He said that a reply has been given to the BGB by the BSF authorities.

"Everything is going on in a peaceful manner," Pandey told reporters in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district.

Asked about reports in the Bangladeshi press claiming that the BGB has taken control of the 5-km border region situated along the Kodala river in Mohespur upazilla in Jhenaidah, the BSF officer said these reports were totally baseless.

He said the area is located opposite to Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district.

"There is no change in the status quo there," Pandey said.

"The status quo is there as it was earlier and there is complete peace," he said. PTI AMR SOM