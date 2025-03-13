India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal to enhance interoperability

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) India and Bangladesh conducted a naval exercise and coordinated patrol in the Bay of Bengal this week that provided an opportunity for both the navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations.

Bongosagar 2025 saw the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy, officials here said on Thursday.

"The enhanced synergy of naval operations between the two navies is the testament to the shared commitment of countering global security challenges towards security and stability in the region promoting the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative of India," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both the navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations, he said.

It has "strengthened coordination and confidence" between the two navies, thereby improving the ability to undertake coordinated operations and respond swiftly and effectively against emerging threats at sea, the official said.

The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges.

The exercise involved a range of complex operations encompassing surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, visit-board-search-seizure (VBSS) cross boarding, communication drills, quiz for operations team and junior officers on professional topics and a steam past. PTI KND DIV DIV