India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks in Dhaka this month

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) India and Bangladesh are expected to hold their bi-annual border talks in Bangladesh this month-end. This will be the first time that the Indian delegation will travel to Dhaka post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last year.

Talks are held between the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). A BGB delegation visited India in February for these talks.

"The 56th director general-level border talks between India and Bangladesh are expected to be held between August 25-28 at the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

"These talks were originally scheduled for July, but due to some administrative issues, they are now slated for this month," a source in the security establishment told PTI.

A delegation led by BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary will travel to Dhaka for these talks, the source said.

BSF officials said a host of issues related to a variety of cross-border crimes along the 4,096 km long international front will be discussed during this meeting.

The BSF is expected to take up the issue of illegal infiltration.

It will also inform the BGB that it has provided about 5,000 body-worn cameras to its troops on this border so that the evidence of attacks on the force's personnel by miscreants and other such activities on the border can be recorded and a "strong" action be launched, the officials said.

They, however, said the talks were not expected to draw any concrete policy steps as Bangladesh currently has an interim government.

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh, announced last week that general elections would be held in the country in February 2026.

The announcement coincided with the first anniversary of the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5.

The two border forces, during the talks held in Delhi in February, decided to establish a new communication link between the second-in-command rank officers (additional director general) and had identified about 99 fresh patches for erecting a fence along the shared borders.

A total of 864.48 km of this front remains unfenced, including 174.51 km of "non-feasible" gap, according to official data.

The DG-level border talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992, but they were made bi-annual in 1993, with either side alternatively travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

The India-Bangladesh border spans across five states -- West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

The BSF is designated as the lead security and intelligence-gathering agency for this front. PTI NES NSD NSD