India, Bangladesh, Nepal on track to achieve 30 pc tobacco use reduction by year-end: WHO

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Bangladesh, India and Nepal are on track to achieve at least a 30 per cent relative reduction in tobacco use by the end of this year, WHO said on Wednesday.

Six other countries -- Bhutan, DPR Korea, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand -- are projected to see smaller declines, it said in a statement.

The WHO South-East Asia Region has made the fastest progress globally in reducing tobacco use, according to the latest 'WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2024 and projections 2025-2030'.

Yet, with more than 322 million adults and 8.6 million adolescents in the region still using tobacco, stronger policies, higher taxes, expanded cessation services and regulation of new nicotine products are urgently needed to protect people's health, the WHO said.

"The progress is encouraging, but millions are still using tobacco and new nicotine products. We must accelerate actions to protect children and future generations," said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia.

"Countries of South-East Asia have shown what can be achieved with strong political commitment, comprehensive policies and community engagement," she said, as the latest trends showed the region already achieved the global target of 30 per cent reduction in tobacco use by 2021, four years ahead of schedule.

Once the global hotspot for tobacco consumption, the region in 2000 reported the world's highest tobacco use prevalence among men (70.1 per cent) and women (38 per cent).

By 2024, prevalence had dropped to 37.4 per cent among men and 9.3 per cent among women, among the fastest declines ever recorded, the statement stated.

Despite the progress, the region remains home to a quarter of the world's tobacco users, including over 288 million smokeless tobacco users, 80 per cent of the global total.

In addition, there are an estimated 1.8 million adult and 5 lakh adolescent electronic cigarette users in the region, the statement pointed out.

While the numbers for e-cigarettes are indicative, the actual number may be much higher and present a growing health concern, especially among the youth.

"Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of disease, disability and death in the region. Governments must continue to implement comprehensive tobacco control measures based on the evidence-based policies advocated by WHO FCTC (Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) and the MPOWER package, including closing regulatory gaps, and preventing children and adolescents from being initiated into nicotine use," said Dr Boehme.

The WHO has been working with member states in the region advocating access to cessation services, raising taxes on all tobacco products, enforcing smoke-free policies, strengthening graphic health warnings, enforcing the TAPS (tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship) ban and regulating novel nicotine and tobacco products.

These evidence-based interventions are critical to accelerating declines and protecting future generations from the devastating harms of tobacco, the statement stated.

Globally, tobacco use is projected to fall by 120 million users between 2010 and 2025, with the WHO South-East Asia Region accounting for more than half of this reduction, with 69 million fewer tobacco users.

PTI PLB KSS KSS