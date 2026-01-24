India bears special responsibility to preserve, share principles of compassion, non-violence: Rijiju

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said as people increasingly turn to Buddha Dhamma globally, India bears a special responsibility to preserve, share, and live its principles of compassion, non-violence, harmony and coexistence.

In his address at the second edition of the Global Buddhist Summit at Bharat Mandapam here, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs underlined the inclusive and universal appeal of Buddhism, saying its ethos has a meaning not only for those who identify themselves as Buddhists, but for everyone. Addressing the gathering of several eminent monks, scholars, and members of Buddhist organisations from various countries, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted India's "global leadership" in promoting Buddhist dialogue.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undertaken a "proactive responsibility" in providing an international platform for Buddhist monks, gurus, scholars, and thinkers, reinforcing the nation’s enduring commitment to peace and harmony, he said.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said the summit, being held from January 24 to 25, reaffirms India’s role as the land of the Buddha and as a "global torchbearer" of collective wisdom, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding.

Rijiju said that globally, as people "increasingly turn to the Dhamma, India bears a special responsibility to preserve, share, and live its principles of compassion, non-violence, harmony, and coexistence.

The summit's theme is 'Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence'.

Shekhawat further said that under the Gyan Bharatam mission, the Indian government was undertaking one of the world's largest initiatives for the digitisation of ancient manuscripts.

He emphasised that this landmark effort reflects India's commitment to preserving and sharing its vast civilisational and spiritual knowledge with the world.

Shekhawat also encouraged delegates and citizens to visit the grand international exposition -- "The Light and The Lotus: Relics of The Awakened One", currently on display at the Rai Pithora Cultural Centre in south Delhi, and offer reverence to Lord Buddha.

The exposition displays the historic Buddha-linked Piprahwa relics, which were excavated originally in the late 19th century. A set of recently repatriated Piprahwa gems is also part of the display.

He described Piprahwa relics as living symbols of India's ancient civilisation and timeless spiritual legacy.

The two-day summit is being organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Culture Ministry.