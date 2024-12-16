India becomes 8th largest tourism market for Western Australia

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) India has emerged as the eighth largest international tourism market for Western Australia, a top official of Tourism Western Australia said on Monday.

“India is a priority inbound visitor market for Western Australia, with 35,000 visitors from India travelling to WA in the year ending June 2024, injecting AUD 118 million in visitor spend into our state,” Tourism Western Australia Managing Director Anneke Brown told PTI.

India has leapt to become Western Australia's eighth largest market for international visitors from 11th largest in 2019, with the accelerated growth indicating surging demand from Indian visitors, driven by a large Indian community in WA of approximately 61,000 residents, including around 9,600 international students, Brown said.

“Given the enormous growth opportunities in the market, we remain dedicated to delivering direct aviation access between India and WA, as our top international aviation priority,” she said.

“While a direct service is still in development, there are many convenient existing routes via global aviation hubs like Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, and we continue to collaborate with airlines like Batik Air Malaysia, Jetstar, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Scoot on marketing campaigns to boost bookings via these seamless one-stop services,” Brown said.

“We look forward to continuing to activate our ‘Walking on a Dream’ global brand across India and working with industry in the region to build awareness of Western Australia as a desirable destination and drive visitor demand for our state,” she said.

As Australia’s largest state, Western Australia is vast and diverse and covers nearly one-third of the country. The tourist attractions range from baffling rock formations and ancient aboriginal sites to sweeping green vineyards of world-class wineries and unbelievably clear ocean waters.

Tourism Western Australia is the state government agency responsible for promoting Western Australia as a leading holiday destination. PTI VT