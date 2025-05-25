India becomes world’s fourth-largest economy: Andhra Dy CM

Vijayawada, May 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday hailed India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, with a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion, citing NITI Aayog data.

Calling it a historic milestone, Kalyan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and credited the NDA government's decade-long governance since 2014 for this global recognition.

"Over the past decade, under NDA’s good governance, Bharat’s growth story has been driven by innovation, infrastructure, inclusion, and digital transformation," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

He emphasised that this economic progress brings India closer to becoming the world’s third-largest economy and realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. PTI MS GDK SSK