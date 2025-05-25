India becoming 4th largest economy outcome of last 11 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, is the outcome of its development in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said the country also augmented its defence system after Prime Minister Modi took over the reins in 2014, and the recent military success against Pakistan even silenced those cynics who always criticised the government.

India has become the fourth largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said, adding that overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable for India.

“First of all, I would like to thank the prime minister for the good news. The far-sightedness with which India has been on the path of development for the last 10-11 years, is the result of that,” the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told reporters here.

He said the whole world used to make fun of the fact that India has become "fragile". “As we see, we came in the top five, now we are in the top four. And gradually, we will be in the first place... in 2047.” The minister said it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the development as per his capacity.

“Along with that, I think the secret and reason behind this great achievement is that for the first time, Modi made the country aware of the importance of technology. From now on, all the development and progress in the world will be technology-driven.

“And if we want to make our country a global player, then it is necessary for us to meet global benchmarks and parameters,” he said, highlighting that the government has taken "revolutionary decisions" like opening the space sector to private players.

"Have you ever thought that the nuclear sector will also be opened for private participation?" he asked, adding that decisions like these are possible when you have leaders with strong will at the helm of affairs.

On Operation Sindoor, he said the defence system, which was augmented in the past decade, played an important role in its success.

“I think it was a kind of opportunity for India to showcase what has happened in the last 10-11 years. And those cynics, or people who think differently, who sometimes dared to ask this, also saw it on their own,” he said.

Referring to the construction of over 2500 underground bunkers for border residents in Kathua, he said the people were not ready to move out during the recent skirmishes with Pakistan.

“Similar types of bunkers will be constructed elsewhere along the Line of Control for the benefit of the public. In addition to this, you have seen the technology which destroyed the enemy drones in the air, boosting the morale of the citizens who were of the opinion that let this war continue,” he said.

The minister lauded the people of the country for coming together to face the challenging situation and said that when the country started its nuclear programme, there were many doubts about India but it made it clear that the programme was dedicated to peaceful purposes.

"Today, food preservation is being done through our nuclear programme. In Srinagar valley, the work of increasing the shelf life of fruits is being done the same way. In the Kumbh Mela, the work of destroying the 1.5 million toilets was done through radiation. India has set a wonderful example for the world that if we are developing our nuclear energy, it is not for warfare or war with any country, but for the convenience of our citizens," he said.