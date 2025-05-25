India becoming 4th largest economy shows PM Modi’s visionary leadership: Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy reflects the visionary leadership and strong economic governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu's reaction came after the NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced, citing IMF data, that India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan.

Naidu asserted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India achieved a USD 4.2 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP), surpassing Japan, and is now on track to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, India will surpass Germany to become the third-largest economy globally by 2028. Today, we are at a juncture where all states must come together and join forces to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Under the bold and visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India has officially overtaken Japan to become the world’s 4th largest economy at USD 4.2 Trillion.



According to IMF data, India will surpass Germany to become the 3rd largest economy globally by 2028.… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 25, 2025

He further emphasised that Andhra Pradesh would be India’s growth engine, advancing rapidly through innovation, infrastructure, and development to fulfil the dream of Swarna Andhra by 2047.