India being recognized as global leader in space, biotechnology: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said India is being recognized as global leader in space technology, biotechnology and preventive healthcare, crediting the remarkable achievements to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister of state for science and technology was speaking after inaugurating the 'Science and Technology Expo 2025' at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here.

“India has made a mark globally, and this is largely due to the efforts of the last 10 years. Today, we are ranked third in the world in start-up ecosystems, with over 1.7 lakh start-ups. More than 55 per cent of patents are now filed by resident Indians, and we are home to over 5,500 of the world’s top two per cent scientists,” he said.

Singh also highlighted India’s advancements in space technology, biotechnology and preventive healthcare, noting that the country is now recognized as a global leader in these fields.

“From the success of Chandrayaan to our vaccine development and gene advancement, India’s achievements are being acknowledged worldwide,” he added.

The minister highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in science and technology, crediting the "visionary" leadership of PM Modi.

The Science and Technology Expo of IIT Jammu showcased cutting-edge innovations and technological advancements from leading academic institutions, start-ups and industry players.

The event is aimed at inculcating entrepreneurship and scientific temper among students, researchers and industry stakeholders.

Singh commended the institute for its remarkable growth and contributions to education and innovation, reflecting on the transformative journey of IIT Jammu since its establishment.

He talked about the early days of the institute, stating, “I have been a witness to the growth and development of IIT Jammu from its initial stages. With the coming of the BJP government in 2014, we ensured that Jammu got its rightful share, including the establishment of this prestigious institution.” The minister highlighted the equitable development witnessed across regions in the last decade, emphasizing the transformation in the country.

He urged students and faculty to explore new fields and embrace innovation. “IITians are pioneers in exploring new frontiers. Do not inherit skepticism about private sector collaboration, especially when the government is so supportive. Find exclusivity and identity through your own innovations,” he advised.

Singh highlighted the government’s initiatives to support start-ups, including, Startup India mission and Aroma Mission, which have created equal socio-economic opportunities and attracted professionals from corporate jobs to contribute to the personal and national growth.

He emphasised that the government provides a huge opportunity to talented youth to take India to new heights.

"The ecosystem is already in place, and it is up to us to leverage it for the nation's progress," he said.