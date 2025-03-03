India, Belgium exploring defence cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India and Belgium on Monday discussed the possibility of bilateral maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and looked at ways to enhance defence industrial ties.

Ways to bolster India-Belgium defence engagement figured prominently at a meeting between Belgium's Princess Astrid and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The two sides also agreed to explore the setting up of an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism between the two nations.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken was also part of the Belgian delegation.

Princess Astrid is leading an Economic Mission to India that comprises top ministers and business leaders.

"Both sides discussed the possibility of defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in maritime domain," the defence ministry said.

It said there were discussions on ways and means to enhance bilateral defence industrial cooperation and that Singh welcomed Belgian investments in the defence sector.

"He suggested that the Belgian companies could play an important role by expanding their footprint in India and integrating the Indian vendors in their supply chains," the ministry said in a statement.

"Further, both countries agreed to explore an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism," it said.

The overall trajectory of India-Belgium ties has witnessed steady expansion in the last few years. The focus of the relations has traditionally been on trade and investment.

India is Belgium's 14th largest export destination and the 16th largest importer to Belgium.

India is Belgium's seventh largest export destination outside the EU and the sixth largest trade partner outside the EU.

Trade in diamonds dominates the bilateral trade.

In 2021, the bilateral trade between Belgium and India totalled Euro 12.22 billion.

Belgian imports from India in 2021 totalled Euro 6.07 billion, while Belgian exports to India were Euro 6.15 billion. PTI MPB KVK KVK