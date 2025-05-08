India believes in global peace: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said India has always believed in global peace, fraternity and welfare, and noted that in a multi-polar world, alliances keep shifting.

Addressing an event here, he said in a multi-polar word with shifting alliances, we had a "fly-by-night" concept.

"Same can be seen with alliances. But Kautilya imagined then that this will our shifting," he said addressing an India Foundation event at his official residence.

Quoting Kautilya, the vice president said a neighbouring state is an enemy and an enemy's enemy is a friend.

"Which country knows better than Bharat. We always believe in global peace, global fraternity, global welfare. And that is why I said our motto for G-20 reflected that hundred per cent," he said. PTI NAB NAB DV DV