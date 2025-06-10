India believes in science that is empathetic, ethical, equitable: Union minister Pradhan

Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said India believes in science that is empathetic, ethical, and equitable.

Addressing the Global Young Scientists Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Global Young Academy at IIT Hyderabad, he said for India, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — One Earth, One Family, One Future — was not just a slogan but a way of life, a press release said.

“We believe science must be shared and that partnerships, not patents, must shape the future”, he said.

The minister highlighted that India’s global engagements were rooted in these values, citing initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, and the India Science and Research Fellowship as reflections of India’s vision of global friendship through science.

He noted that this is the most suitable time for scientists, innovators, and policymakers to come together and build ecosystems and solutions that empower the most vulnerable.

Pradhan also urged scientists to collaborate and co-create with a sense of purpose and empathy to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and advance human-centric development.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), in collaboration with the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), is hosting the International Conference of Young Scientists – Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change, from June 8 to 14, the release said.

The week-long event, being held for the first time in India, marks a significant milestone in bringing together the next generation of global scientific leaders to collaborate on science-driven solutions for global challenges. The event hosts 135 international delegates representing 60 countries, along with 65 national delegates, it said.