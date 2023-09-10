India believes in taking everyone along: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ludhiana, Sep 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said many countries of the world are looking towards India for it believes in taking everyone along.

Advertisment

Bhagwat made the statement addressing a congregation organised by the Namdhari mission here held in memory of Satguru Partap Singh and Mata Bhupinder Kaur at Namdhari International headquarters Bhaini Sahib, about 30 kms from here in this district on Sunday "India's job is to create balance in the world and it is playing its role very well. India is not a selfish country. It believes in taking everyone along with it," Bhagwat said.

The Hindu right wing leader said the were forces dividing the society were not only damaging the country but also the world and they must be fought jointly.

Bhagwat said that India has to show a new path to the whole world, but also carry forward its traditions, culture and heritage.

Advertisment

"The meaning of religion is to unite, it does not talk about disintegration," he said.

Satguru Uday Singh of Namdhari community was present on the occasion.

Earlier, the RSS chief reached Bhaini Sahib amid tight security and also had a closed door meeting with Satguru Uday Singh, sources said.

Bhagwat had reached Ludhiana Saturday by train from Delhi and stayed here at state RSS headquarters. PTI COR SUN VSD VN VN