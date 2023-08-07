India, Bhutan in talks for establishing railway connectivity

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) India and Bhutan are in talks for laying a railway link between Assam's Kokrajhar and Bhutanese town of Gelephu that could promote both trade and tourism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

In an interaction with the media, he also said the internal situation in Myanmar has created challenges for various infrastructure projects including for the ambitious trilateral highway initiative.

The India–Myanmar–Thailand trilateral highway project is seen as a major initiative to boost regional connectivity.

"The internal situation in Myanmar has created challenges for infrastructure projects. This includes the segment of the trilateral highway that is still under construction, as also that of 69 bridges," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister was interacting with the media on the progress in border infrastructure and connectivity since 2014.

"Since 2014, the Modi Government has paid special attention to the development of border infrastructure and connectivity," he said.

On connectivity with Bhutan, Jaishankar said India is seeking to create greater trade and tourism opportunities.

"A railway link from Gelephu-Kokrajhar is being explored on the Assam border which could promote both trade and tourism," he said.

On the connectivity initiatives with Bangladesh, Jaishankar said operationalisation of the Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh would greatly help the Northeastern states and West Bengal economically.

He said five operational bus services, three cross-border passenger train services and two inland waterway routes are facilitating people-to-people contacts.

The external affairs minister said the supply of power from India, the transit facility for power from Nepal and the power generation at the Indian built Maitri plant is changing the energy scenario.

"As with Nepal, our neighbourhood first policy is today focusing on rail, road, border facilitation, electricity transmission and fuel supply with Bangladesh," he said.

On Nepal, Jaishankar said the Modi government has taken initiatives in all aspects of connectivity with that country that is benefitting the bordering states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The notable developments Jaishankar cited included setting up of integrated check posts (ICP) at Birgunj-Raxaul (2018), Biratnagar-Jogbani (2020) and Nepalganj- Rupaidiha (2023).

He said Work is beginning on the Bhairahawa-Sunauli ICP and an agreement signed for ICP Dodhara-Chandni.

Jaishankar said the rail connectivity between the two countries has been greatly enhanced.

"The Kurtha- Bijalpura segment has been operationalised and the Bijalpura-Bardibas segment is being surveyed. The Jogbani-Biratnagar link was opened for cargo traffic in 2023," he said.

The external affairs minister said the final location survey has been done for Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge line.

"The petroleum products pipeline from Motihari-Amlekhgunj (completed 2019) is being extended to Chitwan. A second pipeline from Siliguri-Jhapa is being planned," he said.

In respect of Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said it was agreed to commence ferry services between Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai and Rameshwaram-Talaimannar.

He also noted that flight services commenced for the first time between Chennai and Jaffna.

Recently, the two countries agreed to explore grid connectivity, petroleum pipeline and the feasibility for a land bridge, he said.

"As can be seen, border infrastructure and connectivity has improved on all our borders. This has enhanced our national security and created new economic opportunities, while also improving the quality of life in border areas," he said. PTI MPB CK