India, Bhutan review development cooperation

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A comprehensive review of the status of implementation of various India-supported development projects in Bhutan was carried out at a high-level meeting between the two sides on Friday.

The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation to the people and government of India for their unwavering support and cooperation extended to Bhutan during the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The annual India-Bhutan development cooperation talks were held in New Delhi.

"Through the 12th Five Year Plan bilateral partnership, 83 project-based assistance and 524 high-impact community development projects in the areas of education, health, digital development, capacity development, law, infrastructure, trade, agriculture, sports and culture have been successfully implemented," the MEA said.

It said both sides discussed the priority sectors and projects for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan to achieve the Royal Government of Bhutan's goal of a "Healthy, Prosperous and Secure Bhutan". The government of India conveyed that it will continue to work together with the Bhutanese government on its development agenda, in line with the priorities and aspirations of the Bhutanese government, the MEA said in a statement.

The Bhutanese delegation was led by Aum Pema Choden, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. PTI MPB RC