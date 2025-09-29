India, Bhutan review full spectrum of bilateral engagements

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held consultations here with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden, during which they reviewed the "full spectrum of the bilateral engagements", the MEA said.

During the visit of the Bhutanese foreign secretary to India, an inter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of railway links between India and Bhutan was signed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The MoU envisages the establishment of the first set of cross-border rail links, connecting Kokrajhar and Gelephu, and Banarhat and Samtse. These projects are part of our broader efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries and will strengthen economic and people-to-people linkages," it said.

During the consultations, the foreign secretaries "reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral engagements and noted the progress achieved in all key areas of cooperation", the MEA said.

Specifically, they welcomed the successful commissioning of all six units of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, which is a major milestone in the realisation of the India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership.

They also expressed "satisfaction" at the ongoing development cooperation projects and initiatives being undertaken with the government of India's support under Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, which were "progressing well and bringing tangible benefits to the people of Bhutan," it said. PTI KND RHL