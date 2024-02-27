INDIA bloc alliance of incompatibles formed to stop PM Modi, says Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president C P Joshi on Tuesday said INDIA bloc is an alliance of incompatibles formed to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said INDIA is an alliance forged out of compulsion to stop the BJP. But the people of the country have made up their minds to form the Modi government once again at the Centre, he added.

Joshi said, "It is a mismatched alliance. It is an alliance done out of compulsion and an alliance of opportunities.

"It is an alliance to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nothing is going to happen from this," Joshi told reporters here on being asked about fresh developments over factions in the INDIA bloc.

Joshi asked, "Why has this alliance been formed? Because history was made regarding welfare of the poor? Because 25 crore people came out of the poverty line? Because the Lord Ram temple was built? Or because Article 370 was removed?" Earlier, while addressing a workshop on the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campaign Namo App' at the BJP state office, he said to download the Namo app, work will have to be done to create structures from districts to mandals and Shakti Kendra.

A personal and collective goal has been set to download the Namo app for all fronts, including MPs, MLAs, state officials, district officials and other workers. PTI AG KSS KSS