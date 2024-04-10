INDIA bloc an arrogant alliance full of corrupt leaders: Nadda

Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Apr 10 (PTI) Taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday termed it a “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance, which is “full of corrupt leaders”.

Nadda, who earlier in the day released the BJP’s manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, also alleged that the opposition alliance was giving refuge to corrupt leaders.

“The INDIA bloc is an alliance of arrogant people who indulge in corruption and dynasty politics. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against corruption, many of the opposition grouping’s leaders are involved in scams,” he said, addressing an election rally here.

The BJP chief said Modi has taken action against corruption, and the PM’s fight against it would intensify.

“On one hand, the prime minister is waging war against corruption, and on the other, the opposition alliance is protecting corrupt leaders. This is a coalition that only thinks of vested interests instead of working for the welfare of people,” Nadda alleged.

Rubbishing charges about the BJP-led central government targeting opposition leaders, he said the law will take its own course against all corrupt politicians. PTI UPL RBT