INDIA bloc 'Bhanumati ka Kunba: Shivraj; 'NDA completed seat-sharing for Jharkhand polls'

Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the BJP-led NDA completed the seat-sharing task with allies, AASJU, JD(U) and LJP, in Jharkhand for the upcoming assembly polls.

He dubbed the opposition INDIA bloc an unnatural alliance with selfish interests akin to "Bhanumati ka Kunba".

"They are not a natural alliance. It is like 'Banumati ka kunba, kahin ki eint, kahi ka roda'. It is a grouping of people with common interests sans ideological consensus. They are united with the sole agenda of opposing Modi and the BJP," Chouhan told reporters while answering a query on differences among the Opposition bloc over sharing of seats in Jharkhand elections.

"Bhanumati ka Kunba" is a popular saying in rural Indian heartland, roughly meaning an ill-assorted group.

"Just to oppose Modi, these blind people are creating hurdles in the progress and development of India. They even doubt public welfare work, and question the martyrdom (of jawans)...these people are grappling with their differences. They are not interested in developing the country," Chouhan alleged.

Conversely, the BJP-led NDA is a well-thought alliance under PM Modi's leadership, aiming to build a glorious India, he said.

"With the vision of development, we (NDA) have completed seat-sharing work with our allies in Jharkhand. We are contesting elections with AASJU, JD(U) and LJP. Those who lack ideological similarity and are not interested in people's welfare will continue to fight," Chouhan added.

He said the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was unfortunate which is a cowardly act of terrorists.

"India will give a befitting reply to terrorists. They will not be spared at any cost. The strictest action will be taken," the Union Agriculture Minister said.

Responding to a query regarding the upcoming byelection to Budhni constituency in Madhya Pradesh, the former chief minister said the BJP and party workers are ready.

"(BJP candidate) Ramakant Bhargava has taken the blessings of Maa Vijayasan Devi in Salkanpur temple. We have fine-tuned a strategy after meeting BJP workers," Chouhan said, emphasising that the BJP will win the bypolls to Budhni and Vijaypur with an overwhelming majority.

The BJP will win comfortably as people reposed faith in the work of the double-engine government of Modi and MP CM Mohan Yadav, he added. PTI MAS NSK