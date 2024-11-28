INDIA bloc boosted by people's mandate in J'khand, fight for tribal rights to continue: Akhilesh

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asserted that the assembly poll triumph in Jharkhand has bolstered the INDIA bloc, and it will continue to fight for tribal rights and employment.
Yadav arrived in Ranchi on Thursday afternoon to participate in the swearing in ceremony of Hemant Soren, who will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand.
“The results of the Jharkhand polls gave an important message... people elected a progressive government with their understanding and democratic decisions. They gave another opportunity to Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc to bring Jharkhand on the path of prosperity, development and progress,” he told reporters at the Birsa Munda Airport here.
“The INDIA bloc will be stronger in the coming days. Our fight against unemployment, inflation and for the rights of tribals and farmers will continue,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said.
Attacking the BJP, he alleged that the saffron party doesn’t have faith in courts, the Constitution and constitutional bodies.
“It (the party) works to benefit its people and serve their interests by twisting constitutional bodies,” said Yadav.
Hemant Soren is set to take oath as chief minister for the fourth time in a grand ceremony here on Thursday, which will also be attended by several top political leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.
Soren’s JMM achieved its highest-ever tally in the elections, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. The Congress secured 16, RJD four, and CPI(ML)L managed two seats in the INDIA bloc. PTI SAN RBT