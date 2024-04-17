INDIA bloc candidates file nominations for two LS seats in Goa

Panaji, Apr 17 (PTI) Congress candidates representing the opposition INDIA bloc filed their nomination papers for the two Lok Sabha seats - North Goa and South Goa - on Wednesday.
While former Union minister Ramakant Khalap (North Goa) submitted his papers in Panaji, former Navy veteran Viriato Fernandes (South Goa) filed the nomination in Margao.
Elections to the two parliamentary seats in the coastal state will be held on May 7.
Local leaders of the INDIA bloc - Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Amit Palekar, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) Goa unit chief Jose Philip D'Souza and others were present at that time.
"I filed my nomination today on behalf of the farmers, fishermen, taxi operators and common man who have been harassed by the BJP-led government," Fernandes said later.
Unemployment is one of the major issues due to the wrong policies of the central government, he said.
Fernandes added that if he gets elected, he will raise crucial issues like diversion of Mhadei river by Karnataka, unemployment, financial crisis in the state, resumption of mining on immediate basis in the Parliament.
Talking to reporters, GPCC chief Patkar said, "I am sure that both the candidates would become the voice of Goa in Parliament." Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the Congress-nominated INDIA bloc candidates filed their nominations on behalf of educated unemployed, mining dependents, environmentalists, social activists, women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities.
"Let us all support him to protect the identity of Goa," he added. PTI RPS NP