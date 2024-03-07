INDIA bloc complete sham, UP and Bharat have bid Cong farewell: Anurag Thakur

Varanasi (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday called the INDIA block a fraud and said people sent four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family to Parliament but now, Uttar Pradesh and 'Bharat' have bid farewell to the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is disappointed and disheartened. There is no one ahead of him or behind him. His statements are reflective of his frustration. Rahul Gandhi lost from Uttar Pradesh and went to Wayanad. The derogatory comments that he made on north Indians after losing the election still give me pain," Thakur said, according to a press release.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh sent four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family to Parliament. But now, no one wants them. Uttar Pradesh and Bharat have bid farewell to the Congress. The INDIA alliance is a sham, it is a complete fraud," he added.

"Insulting religious places and Sanatan Dharma has become a habit of the Congress and its allies... Slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' are raised when Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka wins, but Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge do not say anything... they work to cover up and hide it," the minister added.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, he said its members are full of arrogance and ego.

"Mamata Banerjee does not come to its programmes and Akhilesh Yadav attends only after throwing tantrums... What kind of alliance is this in which members are constantly humiliating each other? It is clear that they have neither a leader nor a policy," Thakur added.

He further said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, incidents of terrorism, separatism and stone-pelting have stopped in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SAB IJT IJT