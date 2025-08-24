INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar working unitedly, poll results will be fruitful: Rahul

Araria (Bihar), Aug 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.

Addressing a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year.

"The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party," he added. PTI PKD ACD