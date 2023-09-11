INDIA bloc constituents want to destroy Sanatan Hindu dharma: Goa CM

Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday alleged that members of the opposition INDIA alliance want to erase the Sanatan Hindu religion which withstood such attempts made in the past by Mughal rulers, the British and the Portuguese.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came amid a political row after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who belongs to DMK, blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication.

Also, DMK leader A Raja had likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like leprosy and HIV which had social stigma.

"Mughal rulers like Babar, the British and the Portuguese, who came to Goa with the agenda of forced conversion, had tried to eradicate the Sanatan Hindu religion, but all of them failed. Now, the partners of the INDIA alliance together want to erase the Sanatan Dharma," Sawant told a press conference here.

He also said it would be appropriate if people belonging to the Sanatan Hindu religion drive away these parties.

"Leaders of the INDIA bloc are constantly using abusive language about Sanatan Dharma. Insulting Sanatan Hindu Dharma is the policy of this alliance," Sawant alleged.

He said though the name of the United Progressive Alliance has been changed to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), their policies and work remain the same, and people are aware of the true nature of these parties.

Sawant also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who has claimed that a large number of people from across the country are expected to gather for the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya but a "Godhra-like incident" may occur during their return journey.

"I don't know why Thackeray has any apprehension regarding the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple. You (the media) should question him about this," Sawant added.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying India has organised the most successful G20 summit and ensured consensus from various nations on the joint declaration.

"The success of the G20 summit is a matter of pride for India," he added.

Sawant denied that Christians are migrating from Goa.

“People belonging to the Christian community are not migrating from Goa because there is no need for them to do so. A section of people is moving to countries in Europe and other continents for employment," he added.

Replying to a query, Sawant said he was proud that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been followed in the coastal state since its liberation from the Portuguese in 1961.

“Goa is definitely a role model for other states in terms of UCC. It is necessary for other states also to implement the UCC," he added. HWP ADU NSK