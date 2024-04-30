INDIA bloc contesting LS polls with support of 'jehadis': BJP on SP leader's 'vote jehad' remark

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday took aim at at the opposition parties over Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam's appeal for her "vote jehad" remarks and alleged that they are contesting the Lok Sabha polls with support of the "jehadis".

The Election Commission (ECI) should take suo-motu cognisance of the SP leader’s remarks and take action in the matter, the ruling party demanded.

The BJP’s reaction came after Alam, while seeking votes for the opposition's INDIA bloc candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, made an appeal for "vote jehad", terming it as necessary in the current situation for the minority community to dislodge the BJP from power.

"From saving the jehadis, they have now shifted to vote jehad. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and entire INDI alliance used to stand for the jehadis. Now they are seeing jehad in the elections as well," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"We consider the elections as a festival of democracy and they consider it a jehad. We are with the people and they are with the jehadis. It's there in her statement. Elections are being fought with a jehadi mindset," Poonawalla charged.

"The Election Commission should take suo motu cognisance of it and take action," he added.

Alam, who is also the niece of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while addressing an election meeting on Monday in the presence of senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, made an appeal for "vote jehad", saying "in the current situation, 'vote jehad' is necessary for the minority community".

Speaking in Kaimganj in support of INDIA bloc candidate Naval Kishore Shakya, the SP leader said, "Together do vote jehad -- with intelligence, without being sentimental and with silence. As we can only do vote jehad to drive away this Sanghi government." Latching on to her remarks, senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it is known to everybody that SDPI, the political arm of banned PFI, has extended its support to the Congress in Kerala.

"It's a fact. Everyone knows who works with violent extremist elements for politics," he charged. PTI PK PK KSS KSS