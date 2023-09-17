INDIA bloc doesn't trust Nitish Kumar, he will leave alliance if ambition not fulfilled: Chirag Paswan

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc does not trust Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who will "definitely leave the alliance if his ambition is not fulfilled".

Advertisment

Interacting with reporters at the airport here, he said the term 'jungle raj' was used by Nitish Kumar during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule in Bihar and these two leaders have been opposed to each other all along.

"Today, they have come together only out of greed for power," Paswan said and termed the RJD-JD(U) tie-up in Bihar an "alliance riddled with contradictions ('virodhabhasi')".

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar betrayed the NDA, the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) and everyone. This is the reason why even the so-called alliance of opposition parties -- INDIA -- does not trust him.

"Till now he has not been given the responsibility of even a coordinator, whereas Nitish ji had come into this alliance with the claim for the post of prime minister," he said.

He said, "If Nitish Kumar's ambition is not fulfilled, he will definitely leave this alliance also. The aggressive manner in which he was trying to forge this alliance is no longer visible." PTI RAJ ABN ABN NSD NSD