INDIA bloc extremely 'communal, casteist and nepotistic': Modi at Delhi rally

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the INDIA bloc accusing it of being extremely "communal, casteist and nepotistic" as he alleged that all parties which are the Congress are to be blamed for the anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka, he said the BJP's development model is committed to 'nation first' but for the Congress and the INDIA grouping, the only agenda is 'family first'.

"The country also understands that if by mistake any vote is cast in favour of INDI alliance, that vote is not going to be of any use to the country. Every vote given to BJP will strengthen the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. That is why this huge sea of ​​people is also saying in one voice 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he said.

Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said in Delhi, Sikhs were burnt alive.

"Every party which is with Cong is to be blamed for the anti-Sikh riots. It is only Narendra Modi who is getting justice for the victims of the riots," he asserted.

Modi alleged that the Congress "tarnished" the image of the 2010 Commonwealth Games by "looting" Delhi.

"The same Delhi hosted the G20 summit and the entire world hailed India for hosting it," he added.

In a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, Modi accused the parties of being "extremely communal", "extremely casteist" and "extremely nepotistic".

In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said in Delhi, a game of 'kattar bhrastachari' is being played out.

"These people have left no stone unturned to loot the people of Delhi and even courts are stunned by this. The people who came to change politics did the biggest betrayal," he said, adding that all INDIA bloc members are "extremely corrupt".

Modi warned that after returning for a third term, he will do an X-ray of corrupt people's wealth. PTI SLB/SJJ ZMN