INDIA bloc gives huge blow to BJP in UP

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) The INDIA bloc gave a huge blow to the ruling BJP-led NDA by winning 43 seats out of total 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, as the Election Commission.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the results have been declared for 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP, in which the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won 37 seats and the Congress has won six seats.

The BJP has won 33 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has won two seats and Apna Dal (Sonelal) has won one seat.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and candidate from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad also succeeded in winning the election.

BJP candidate Rajveer Singh Raju Bhaiya, son of former chief minister late Kalyan Singh, lost the election to SP candidate Devesh Shakya by a margin of 28,052 votes from Etah Lok Sabha seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi) defeated his rival Ajay Rai of the Congress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Union minister Anupriya Patel (Mirzapur), Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (Maharajganj) won the elections on their seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and SP president Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj) also emerged victorious in the election.

Yadav thanked people for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav wrote on 'X', "Janmat ko pranam, Janmat ko salam!" He said in the post in Hindi, "The aware people of UP have once again shown the country a new path, awakened new hopes. This is a victory of saving the Constitution, democracy and reservation and ensuring social justice. We have received the views of the progressive people of UP in the form of votes.'' Former chief minister Mayawati-led BSP did not even open its account this time. The BSP had won 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's regional ally Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Sonelal) won one seat while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won Bijnor and Baghpat seats.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, BJP's allies from backward castes Nishad and Rajbhar community, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) president and state government's Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar could not do anything special for the NDA.

While Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad lost the election from Sant Kabir Nagar, Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar also faced defeat at the hands of SP candidate in Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

Along with Rahul Gandhi winning the Rae Bareli seat, Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma also managed to win Amethi seat. Sharma defeated BJP's Smriti Irani by a huge margin.

Akhilesh won from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri. Members of the Yadav family also won their seats.

The BJP also lost Maneka Gandhi's Sultanpur seat and Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Lakhimpur Kheri seat.

BJP candidate Ravi Kishan won the Gorakhpur seat. Actress Hema Malini and Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the famous serial Ramayan, won from Mathura and Meerut, respectively. PTI AR CDN MNK MNK