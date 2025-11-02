INDIA bloc govt will check out-migration of people, force BJP to migrate from Bihar: Akhilesh

Chhapra (Bihar), Nov 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that if the INDIA bloc forms the government in Bihar under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, it will check out-migration of people and force the BJP to migrate from the eastern state.

Addressing a public rally in Chhapra district in support of RJD's singer-turned-politician candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, he said Bihar has always emerged as a saviour whenever clouds of danger overshadowed politics.

The former chief minister of adjoining Uttar Pradesh urged people of Bihar to "safeguard politics from the dangers that surround it" through their votes.

"When the new government headed by Tejashwi Yadav is formed in Bihar, it will check out-migration of common people and force the BJP to migrate from the state," he said.

He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Tejashwi Yadav's government will construct roads on this side of the border, and we will build roads on the other side. We will connect UP and Bihar," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is responsible for "increasing unemployment and inflation" in the state.

"NDA leaders are celebrating the GST Utsav but, in fact, they have increased inflation under its guise," he said, adding that people are asking for an "account of the last 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar." PTI SUK ACD