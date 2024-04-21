INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls, claims Cong's Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) The opposition INDIA bloc has done well in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held across the country on April 19, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed on Sunday.

Singh has been fielded by the Congress from his home turf Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

"Good news is coming for INDIA bloc from several places in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. BJP is not getting the success they expected in their strongholds. They are nervous," Singh told reporters in Ajgari village, which is part of Chachoda assembly segment under Rajgarh LS seat.

He claimed Union Minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari "is in trouble" in Nagpur, though he did not elaborate. Two-time MP Gadkari is pitted against the Congress' Vikas Thakre in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP used to speak about "Congress-mukt Bharat" but the ruling party itself has become "Congress-yukt" as half of its candidates in the general elections are defectors from the grand old party, the former MP chief minister claimed.

"Those who are working hard for the party (BJP) from the time of Jana Sangh or those from RSS are continuing to do the same work. (But) Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji fielded imported leaders, not important ones. This proved their bankruptcy," he said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi is the PM candidate of the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, Singh said this election is about saving democracy and the Constitution and not about a chair.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said BJP workers distributing images of Lord Ram during polls was a violation of the model code of conduct, but added "whom to complain as the Election Commission is supporting them (BJP) openly". PTI ADU BNM