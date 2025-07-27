INDIA bloc has no strength in Assam; BJP to form govt for 3rd term in a row: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) Stressing that opposition INDIA bloc does not have any strength at the grassroots level in Assam, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asserted that the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance will form the government in the state for the third consecutive term after the assembly polls next year.

In an interview with PTI, the former Assam Chief Minister remained non-committal on his return to state politics and affirmed that he will follow whatever the party asks him to do during the state election.

"Whatever they do, INDI Alliance does not have any strength. INDI Alliance is good for media and publicity, but they do not have any strength left with almost nil workers at the grassroots level," said Sonowal, the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister.

He also claimed that despite Congress appointing Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the state chief, the opposition party will fail to rejuvenate itself and make any significant resistance to the ruling alliance.

"And why will the public trust them? They were given the chance to rule for 55 years, but did nothing. The NDA government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has done wonders in just 11 years," Sonowal said.

He asserted that changes have come in everyone's life with all-round development and people feel indebted for this.

When asked about the possibility of BJP returning to power in Assam to form the next government, Sonowal said, "Of course, we are forming the government, no doubt about this. The people want BJP for Assam's development and peace." The Union minister became the first BJP CM of Assam in 2016. The saffron party returned to power with alliance partners AGP and UPPL under the leadership of Sonowal.

However, the party chose Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was a minister in the first BJP government, as the CM, after the election results were declared and Sonowal was taken to the Centre and given a cabinet berth in Modi's government.

On the possibility of him returning to state politics during next year's assembly polls in Assam, Sonowal said: "It's not a question of possibility. There is nothing to do with individual eagerness or desire, but it is a party desire and command. We, being the loyal workers, we will have to follow it." He stressed that it is not an individual but the party which will decide who will play what role during the assembly elections, likely to take place in March-April of 2026.

"Under the command of the party, we will have to move. It is always nation first, party second and self last. Nothing can be done by the self, only the party will decide what to do, what not to do and where to go," he added.

Talking about the opposition parties in Assam, Sonowal said they do not have any credibility among the masses and also lack the moral right to question the ruling front.

"The opposition means INDI Alliance of Congress and other parties. What right do they have to talk about NE's development? They don't have any moral right.

"First, they must submit their report card for the 55 years after Independence, on what they have done for the people of the country and the Northeast. Did they even build the required number of bridges over the Brahmaputra and other rivers?" he asked.

The Union minister also questioned the Congress-led opposition on development of railway connectivity through electrification and doubling of tracks, and joining hill cities like Aizawl and Gangtok with the nation's railway network.

"It was never done. Because Congress was in power only to loot the government exchequer. They gave indulgence to corruption, communalism and conflict. These were the principles they had adopted, and that is why they have failed," he added.

Sonowal also alleged that Congress had put the entire potential of the country into "darkness" because of their "step-motherly treatment" of the people of Northeast.

"On the other hand, look at the love and affection of PM Modi towards the people of Northeast. In the last 11 years, splendid and outstanding success he has created for the region, and all the states have surged up now because of this," he added.

The confidence of all Northeastern states are back and now each of them is aiming to become the leading state in the country, he asserted.

When pointed out to allegations of corruption in Assam, Sonowal strongly refuted it and said: "It is a totally baseless allegation." Asked specifically about opposition's allegations that the BJP government under Sarma is more corrupt than that of Sonowal's, the former CM said: "No, it's not like this. This is just an allegation of the Congress. There is no truth in it." PTI TR TR RG