INDIA bloc has nothing to do with general public: Nadda

Dehradun, Apr 15 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that it has nothing to do with the general public and all parties in it are concerned only about their families.

Advertisment

Addressing a poll rally in Mussoorie in support of BJP candidate from Tehri Garhwal Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Nadda said on one side there is the BJP's manifesto (Sankalp Patra) which lays the roadmap for a developed India and on the other side the INDIA bloc constituents who have their separate manifestos.

"What will they do for development when they cannot even come together," he said.

Describing the INDIA bloc as a conglomeration of the corrupt who are either in jail or on bail, he said that all they are concerned with is saving their families.

Advertisment

Naming Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, Nadda said all of them are either in jail or on bail.

The BJP president asked the general public whether they would vote for such people.

"They (INDIA bloc) have nothing to do with you. They are only concerned with their families and saving themselves," he said.

Advertisment

Nadda said that all constituents of the opposition bloc have been involved in scams be it Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's fodder scam, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's laptop scam or the numerous scams committed during the UPA.

The BJP president said it is also a gathering of family centred parties led by Lalu Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee (TMC) or Stalin (DMK).

"The only ones who care about you are your Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, "he added.

Advertisment

Nadda said this election is not as much about electing a local MP as about electing a government under the leadership of Narendra Modi for a developed India.

The BJP president spoke of a changing India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the definition of politics in the last ten years.

Even Europe could not deal with the challenge of the Covid 19 pandemic as efficiently as Modi. Within nine months India developed two anti-covid vaccines under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and gave it to 100 countries, he said. PTI ALM AS AS