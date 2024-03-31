INDIA bloc has nothing to offer besides corruption, nepotism, appeasement: PM Modi

Varanasi, Mar 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the INDIA bloc leaders have nothing to offer besides corruption, nepotism, and appeasement.

The opposition leaders attack him when people reject them, Modi said during a virtual interaction with party workers from his home constituency of Varanasi via the 'NaMo' app.

During the 'Tiffin Baithak' programme, Modi once again attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "fight against Shakti" remark.

"The INDI alliance relies on worn-out clichés. They lack both logic and facts. These individuals have nothing else to offer besides corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. That's all they know," Modi said.

"So, when the public rejects them, they resort to criticising Modi. But it's futile as the people have already seen through their facade. Parivarvadi parties will never appreciate how far India has come. They are of the Parivar, for the Parivar, and by the Parivar," he added.

Modi also reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development.

"Ten years ago, you entrusted me with the responsibility of being your representative for the first time. This year, I urge you to once again choose me as your representative and help the NDA win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The prime minister highlighted several projects, including the restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development in Varanasi.

"You all have witnessed the remarkable transformation of Kashi over the last 10 years. It's imperative that we make people more aware of the work we have done and help ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ reach everyone," he said.

Rakesh Sonkar, a party worker, told the prime minister that women were pleased with the toilets built in the constituency, along with the improved cleanliness in the city.

"The opposition's efforts will falter here (Uttar Pradesh), just as in Varanasi, where people say 'Har Ghar Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi," Sonkar said during his interaction with the prime minister.

Later, in a statement issued on his personal website, Modi emphasised the importance of reaching out to first-time voters, urging the party workers to highlight the transformation between old and modern Kashi.

Modi said the first-time voters must understand the hardships their parents faced before his tenure and take note of the progress and infrastructural development in Kashi today.

PM Modi also asked party workers whether tourists visiting Varanasi are surprised to see the development there. In response, Saurabh Sahini, another party worker, highlighted that both domestic and international tourists are astounded by the development in Varanasi over the last decade.

Interacting with worker Richa Singh, Modi said, that over the past 10 years, Nari Shakti has reached new heights and in every field, be it sports, science, or self-help groups, women are doing excellent work.

"The efforts we made for them are bearing fruit... Nari Shakti embodies Shakti, but a leader from the Congress party said that he is here to destroy that Shakti. He is in conflict with Shakti, whereas I am a devotee of Shakti," Modi said.

The prime minister encouraged voters to join the "democratic festival" by casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also urged the workers to engage with first-time voters, women, senior citizens, and beneficiaries to achieve the goal of 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'. PTI CDN RHL