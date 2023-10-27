INDIA bloc has set up industry to produce 'new ideas for corruption': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The BJP on Friday launched a fresh attack on opposition parties, alleging that they have set up an industry to produce "new ideas for corruption" and describing their INDIA bloc as the "Indian notorious dacoits of India association".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said the INDIA bloc has "star-studded personalities", headed by former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and followed by RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

"The alliance that has been formed against the BJP is the Indian Notorious Dacoits of India Association, which we call INDI Alliance," he told reporters.

He said the opposition bloc has set up an "industry" to produce new ideas for corruption as these parties have an insatiable “hunger for corruption and money”.

"So many corrupt ideas they have that you finish one and another comes up,” Alok said.

The BJP's fresh attack on the opposition parties on the issue of corruption comes ahead of the assembly polls in five states and Lok Sabha Sabha elections next year.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP spokesperson called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as "innovator of corruption" and said two of its leaders are in jail in connection with the Delhi excise case.

"Kejriwal is innovator of corruption'. He keeps coming up with new ideas of corruption. After he came at helm in Delhi, he committed a scam worth Rs 1,200 crore by appointing his 250 people in various positions (in Delhi government) with their salaries ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh,” he alleged.

"Two of their leaders are in jail in connection with liquor scam. They are not getting bail. They make baseless allegations against the Enforcement Directorate.... There is discom scam. And, there is also Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal' scam," he added, referring to the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of the chief minister. Alok said Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered an inquiry into irregularities in the recruitment of professors, assistant professors, associate professors and readers in Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) since 2019.

"Just imagine if merit is compromised, who will take medicines produced by pharmaceutical research companies...poor people of the country will take those medicines,” he added. PTI PK SMN SMN