INDIA bloc hungry for power, NDA eager to serve people of Bihar: Scindia

Vadodara, Oct 24 (PTI) The Opposition INDIA bloc is only interested in gaining power in the poll-bound Bihar, while the BJP-led NDA is eager to serve the people of the Hindi heartland state, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Expressing confidence that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the next month's assembly polls in Bihar, the BJP leader noted the 'Mahagathbandhan' -- the state-level grand coalition of Opposition parties -- lacks both 'gath' (alliance) and 'bandhan' (bond).

The communications minister made the remarks while interacting with reporters at Vadodara in Gujarat before leaving for Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to attend 'Gramin Dak Seva Sammelan' (conference of rural postmen).

"They call it 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance). But, there is neither 'gath' nor 'bandhan' in that alliance. Their only purpose is to acquire power (in Bihar). On the other hand, the NDA is eager to serve people. This is the main difference between the two coalitions," Scindia emphasised.

He maintained that NDA constituents, the BJP, Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, among other parties, are united in their commitment to serve the people of Bihar.

"On one side, there are people who are hungry for power. And on the other side, there are those who are eager to serve the people of Bihar. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its allies Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan are all united and will serve the people of Bihar (on getting elected)," the BJP leader affirmed.

Voting for the 243-member Bihar assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, while counting will be held on November 14.

The Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party, among other outfits. INDIA bloc is a national-level coalition of anti-BJP parties. PTI COR PJT RSY