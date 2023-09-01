INDIA bloc is a 'touring talkies with no spectators', mocks Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Sept 1 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday mocked at the INDIA bloc likening it to a "touring talkies with no spectators".

Attacking the opposition alliance, he said it's a "bundle of confusion and contradictions".

"And what is their agenda? agenda is not that we are going to do something good for the country. Agenda is: 'Defeat Modi'. This is their card. No party or alliance will be successful with negative campaign", the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister told PTI.

"It's just a touring talkies and there are no spectators. Since there are no spectators, one show in one place and another show in another place," he said referring to the bloc's conclaves in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"And also the touring talkies is empty. Ultimately no impact. There are three meetings held so far, so far they are not able to reach the climax. So, this is their situation", Joshi said.

"So, people also do not believe them because AAP is already talking against Congress, Communists are talking against the Congress, and Congress and Communists together are talking against Mamata (Banerjee), and Mamata is talking against the Congress party. So, there is no consistency or cohesiveness", the Minister said. PTI RS ROH