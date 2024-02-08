INDIA bloc is 'alliance of corrupt', people 'happy' with action against corruption: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday attacked opposition parties over their allegation that its government at the Centre was misusing probe agencies, saying people are "happy" with the action being taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership against the corrupt. People feel that the probe agencies are doing their duty and the Modi government is committed to eradicating corruption, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference here.

Advertisment

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said it was an "alliance of the corrupt".

"Prime Minister Modi has clearly said on the floor of the House that we will root out the termite of corruption. He also said political parties pursuing politics with corruption will have to return every penny to the people and that the corrupt will be put behind bars," Bhatia said.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Modi had hit out at the opposition, accusing it of shielding the corrupt, and declared that action against corrupt leaders will continue and "those looting the nation will have to pay".

Advertisment

Bhatia said that 140 crore Indians are supporting the prime minister's fight against corruption. "They want the termite of corruption to be removed from its roots immediately," he said.

"That's why people of the country, who have self respect, are feeling happy that now the country is in hands of such a prime minister who will not spare the corrupt and (that) the probe agencies are fulfilling their duty," he said.

"Outright dishonest" people such as AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is evading Enforcement Directorate summonses, and JMM executive president and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was recently arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering case, are like "poison" for the country and its people, the BJP spokesperson said.

Advertisment

"The pace at which Prime Minister Modi is taking our country forward, it is necessary to finish this poison to ensure that the benefits of public money reach the people. Anyone who indulges in such misdeeds (corruption) should be put behind bars," he said.

The BJP spokesperson accused Kejriwal for playing the "victim card" on issue of ED summonses to him for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case. People now know that he is the "most corrupt and dishonest" leader, Bhatia said.

"Outright dishonest Arvind Kejriwal expresses sympathy with other corrupt people. There is no blood relation (between Kejriwal and Soren). This is a relation which is thicker than blood. It is called the relationship of black money," Bhatia said.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal is standing by Soren today because he has also committed corruption and hopes that if he is arrested, the rest of the corrupts will stand in his support," he said.

Referring to a massive cash seizure by the Income Tax Department during searches against an Odisha-based distillery promoted by the family of Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, Bhatia said neither the party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge, nor its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi uttered a word on this.

"It is INDI Alliance (INDIA bloc) or an alliance of corrupts...The corrupts are all hand in glove. They think that if all of them come together, probe agencies will get scared," he said and alleged that when it comes to corruption, there is no match for the Congress.

Advertisment

"As probe agencies -- ED and CBI -- and police are doing their work, honesty is winning and the faces of corrupts are being blackened," the BJP leader said.

He claimed that serving the people of the country, including tribals and those from backward classes, has never been the goal of opposition parties. Their aim is to loot every penny of the people, he alleged. "Everybody will come to know in May (Lok Sabha polls) who is scared. Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and all other INDI Alliance (members) will disappear. The INDI Alliance is breaking or getting scattered wherever Rahul Gandhi is reaching (with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra)," he claimed.

Bhatia asserted that the BJP will record a landslide victory in the polls and form its government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

"It will be a big thing if they (opposition) get seats in double digits," he said and asserted that the BJP-led NDA will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming general elections. PTI PK PK ANB ANB