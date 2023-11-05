INDIA bloc is anti-Sanatan Dharma, constituents led corrupt govts, says Goa CM

Indore, Nov 5 (PTI) The opposition bloc INDIA is anti-Sanatan Dharma and its constituents have led corrupt governments, Goa Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Sawant said in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance comprises the Congress and more than 25 anti-BJP parties.

"The opposition alliance is using the name INDIA. This alliance has been anti-Sanatan since the beginning and the policies of its constituents have been corrupt. These parties have always given corrupt governments to the country," he told PTI.

"The BJP will form a double engine government in MP. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will once again be formed at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he claimed.

He took part in a conference of Sarva Marathi Bhashik Mahasangh in Dewas.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.