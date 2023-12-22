INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar protest suspension of MPs

Patna, Dec 22 (PTI) Leaders of the INDIA bloc in Bihar on Friday staged protests across the state against the en masse suspension of members of Parliament in the just-concluded winter session.

The state's ruling coalition, known as 'Mahagathbandhan' in common parlance, comprises six of the INDIA bloc's constituents, namely Congress, RJD, JD(U), CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M).

At a meeting held here on Thursday, Mahagathbandhan leaders had resolved to stage demonstrations in all districts of Bihar as part of the opposition bloc's countrywide agitation planned for the day.

In the state capital, leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan', including state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and RJD national vice president Uday Narayan Chaudhary, hit the streets. Joined by CPI(ML)-L MLA Sandeep Saurav, they took out a procession from the Income Tax office roundabout to the district collectorate, about a kilometre away.

Supporters followed carrying respective party flags as well as placards and banners charging the Narendra Modi government with "murder" of democracy by the "dictatorial" move of suspending close to 150 members of both Houses of Parliament.

Notably, the opposition MPs were suspended as they insisted on a statement before the House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent security breach when two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke to make a statement against rising unemployment in the country.

Similar protests were reported from places like Muzaffarpur and Buxar where local MLAs and leaders led protests at district headquarters.

Aggressive slogans, vowing to dislodge the BJP-led NDA from power at the Centre, were raised at all places. However, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. PTI NAC BDC