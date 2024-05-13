INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power, will make that country wear bangles: PM Modi

Muzaffarpur/Hajipur/Saran (Bihar), May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power" and asserted that India would make the neighbouring country wear bangles if it was not wearing any.

Addressing three back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan has atom bombs and was not wearing bangles.

"The INDIA bloc has leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power...They (leaders) say that Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make that country wear bangles. Now they (Pakistan) need 'atta' (flour). They also don't have electricity. I didn't know that they do not even have an adequate supply of bangles," the PM asserted while taking a jibe at the opposition leaders.

"We must look carefully at the opposition that seems to be full of cowards and timid people. Some give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism and others raise doubts on surgical strikes…Their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled," he said.

Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy a year of premiership each.

"Just imagine what type of a mess we would get to see if the bloc’s plan to have a different PM, every year, for five years, succeeds. However, they are a motley group that is bound to fail," he said.

"The current elections are for having a government that will give a further boost to the standing and clout enjoyed by the country," the PM said.

Modi also said the money recovered in raids against politicians "belonged to the country’s poor".

"I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the actions of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their children, "I have no 'waaris' (successor). The common people are my waaris".

He reiterated the charge that parties like the Congress and RJD will "give away reservations" to Muslims "to pursue their vote bank politics", but added that as long as "I am alive, I will not let this happen".

"Kidnapping and extortion flourished during the RJD rule in Bihar... NDA fights for social justice, 60 per cent Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories," he asserted.

"It has been several days since I challenged the Congress-led opposition to give it in writing that it will not give reservations on religious lines. They are yet to respond," Modi said.

The PM also alleged that the opposition had plans to impose the "inheritance tax" but "Modi would stand like a wall in their way, thwarting attempts to rob people of their wealth".

He accused the opposition parties of "deliberately hurting people’s sentiments by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

Targeting RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, mentioning neither by name, Modi referred to the fodder scam, the "land for jobs scam" and "attempts to take credit for work done by our ally (Chief Minister and JD(U) president) Nitish Kumar".

Speaking on a day when the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was underway, he urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable the formation of a strong government.

During his election rallies, Modi also touched upon his government’s track record on development, citing the construction of highways at a rapid rate and underscoring commitment to social justice and empowerment, while accusing the opposition of trying to put hurdles in the way of measures like women’s reservations.

Ahead of the rallies, the Prime Minister visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City. Wearing a Sikh turban, he bowed his head in Darbar Sahib and also served 'langar' (food) to devotees at the Gurdwara.

"Prayed at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience divinity, serenity and rich history of this sacred place. This Gurudwara has a close link with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our Government had the honour of marking his 350th Parkash Utsav in a grand manner. May the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire and guide us all," PM wrote in a post on X.

"Sikhism is rooted in the principles of equality, justice and compassion. Central to Sikhism is seva. This morning in Patna, I also had the honour of taking part in seva as well. It was a very humbling and special experience," PM said.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat was also present when the PM visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib.

"It's a historic day and a matter of pride for us ... .Modi Ji is the first Prime Minister who visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib," Prasad told reporters after the PM's visit.

"Modi Ji cooked food at the Gurdwara, baked rotis and served the community kitchen (langar) to people with his own hands," Prasad said.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the Takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. PTI PKD NAC RBT PYK PYK